Da inizio anno 13.300 migranti in Spagna, 11.700 alle Canarie

epa11126235 Migrants receive assistance from Red Cross personnel and Civil Guard members upon their arrival at the port of La Restinga, in the town of El Pinar, El Hierro Island, Canary Islands, Spain, 04 February 2024. Spain's Maritime Rescue rescued on 04 February about 90 migrants of sub-Saharan origin, who were traveling aboard a cayuco south of La Restinga, El Hierro island. EPA/GELMERT FINOL