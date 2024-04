Cremlino, 'soldati tedeschi in Lituania fonte di tensioni'

epa11265038 German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (R) bids farewells to soldiers before the take-off of a pre-command of the German Federal Armed Forces (Bundeswehr) 'Brigade Lithuania' in Berlin, Germany, 08 April 2024. After the German Minister of Defense's official farewell, about 20 German soldiers of the 'Brigade Lithuania' are about to be deployed to Vilnius in Lithuania where Lithuania's Defense Minister Laurynas Kasciunas in Vilnius will welcome them. EPA/CLEMENS BILAN