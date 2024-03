Cremlino, 'risultato ottenuto da Putin è unico'

epa11227164 Russian President and presidential candidate Vladimir Putin meets with the media at his campaign headquarters in Moscow, Russia, 18 March 2024. Based on the results of processing more than 70 percent of the protocols, Vladimir Putin is the leader in the presidential elections of the Russian Federation with 87.16 percent of the votes, according to the CEC data. EPA/MIKHAIL METZEL/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN POOL MANDATORY CREDIT