Cremlino, 'Rheinmetall in Ucraina obiettivo legittimo'

epa11387657 A tank is on display at the area of German weapons maker Rheinmetall at the ILA Berlin Air Show 2024 in Schoenefeld near Berlin, Germany, 03 June 2024. The aerospace and defense industry exhibition takes place at the Berlin-Brandenburg airport from 05 to 09 June 2024. The ILA 2024 is expecting around 600 exhibitors from 30 countries in the aviation, aerospace, defence and support, supplier and advanced air mobility segments. EPA/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE