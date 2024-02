Cremlino respinge 'dichiarazioni rozze' su morte Navalny

epa10911280 Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov waits before a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin(not pictured) with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani(not pictured) at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, 10 October 2023. To resolve the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, it is necessary to implement the decisions of the UN Security Council on the creation of an independent sovereign Palestinian state, Putin said. Rocket barrages were launched from the Gaza Strip early 07 October 2023 in a surprise attack claimed by the Islamist movement Hamas. EPA/SERGEI BOBYLEV/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN POOL MANDATORY CREDIT