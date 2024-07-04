Cremlino, premier indiano Modi in Russia l'8 e 9 luglio
epa11433874 Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the media upon arrival for the first session of the new Indian Parliament at the new Parliament House building in New Delhi, India, 24 June 2024. The inaugural session of India's new parliament that runs until July 3, marks a significant milestone for Prime Minister Modi as he assumes leadership of a coalition government for the first time in over a decade. EPA/HARISH TYAGI
MOSCA, 04 LUG - Il primo ministro indiano Narendra Modi sarà in visita ufficiale in Russia l'8 e il 9 luglio. Lo ha annunciato il Cremlino.
