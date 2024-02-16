Cremlino, 'non conosciamo le cause della morte di Navalny'
epa09006112 A handout photo made available by the Press Service of the Babushkinsky district court shows Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny during a hearing of a case on slander charges in Moscow, Russia 12 February 2021. In June 2020 the Russian Investigative Committee opened a criminal case against Alexei Navalny on charges of slander against WWII veteran Ignat Artemenko after Navalny’s comment about a video promoting the amendments to the Russian Constitution. EPA/BABUSHKINSKY DISTRICT COURT PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
AA
MOSCA, 16 FEB - Il portavoce del Cremlino, Dmitri Peskov, sostiene che Putin sia stato informato della morte dell'oppositore russo Alexey Navalny, ma di non conoscere la cause del decesso. Lo riportano le agenzie Interfax e Tass.
