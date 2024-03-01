Cremlino, no a manifestazioni non autorizzate per Navalny
epa11028427 Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends Russian President Vladimir Putin's 'Direct Line', an annual question and answer session, as well as his annual end-of-year press conference at the Gostiny Dvor forum hall in Moscow, Russia, 14 December 2023. Russian President Vladimir Putin on 14 December holds his end-of-year press conference, followed by the 'Direct Line with Vladimir Putin' televised event, where he will answer citizens' questions focusing on domestic issues. The President's Big Press Conference is an annual event that has been held since 2001. This year the format is combined 'Direct Line' (questions from citizens) and 'Big Press Conference' (questions from journalists). The event takes place months before the presidential election scheduled for 17 March 2024, in which Putin decided to run for re-election. EPA/ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO / POOL
AA
MOSCA, 01 MAR - Il Cremlino ha messo in guardia contro qualsiasi manifestazione "non autorizzata" durante il funerale di Alexei Navalny al quale partecipano centinaia di persone a Mosca. "Qualsiasi manifestazione non autorizzata sarà una violazione della legge. Di conseguenza, coloro che vi prenderanno parte saranno ritenuti responsabili in conformità alla legge in vigore", ha dichiarato il portavoce presidenziale russo Dmitry Peskov, citato dall'agenzia di stampa Tass. In una telefonata con i giornalisti, Peskov ha affermato: "Il Cremlino non ha niente da dire alla famiglia di Navalny il giorno del suo funerale". Lo riporta la Bbc.
