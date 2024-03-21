Cremlino, forze Nato in Ucraina? 'Conseguenze irreparabili'
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov
MOSCA, 21 MAR - L'invio di contingenti militari di Paesi Nato in Ucraina può portare a "conseguenze molto negative, persino irreparabili". Lo ha detto il portavoce del Cremlino, Dmitry Peskov, citato dall'agenzia Interfax. Peskov ha poi sottolineato - citato dall'agenzia Ria Novosti - che la Russia utilizzerà tutti i possibili meccanismi giudiziari e sceglierà altri metodi per rispondere se la Ue deciderà di confiscare i proventi dai suoi capitali congelati in Europa per destinarli a Kiev.
