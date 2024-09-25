Cremlino,'errore fatale cercare di costringerci alla pace'
epa11613954 A still image taken from a handout video made available by the Russian Defence Ministry Press-Service on 19 September 2024 shows Russian servicemen firing a 'Giatsint-B' towed 152 mm field gun towards Ukrainian positions, at an undisclosed location in Russia. The Russian Defense Ministry reported that Ukrainian troops losses in the Kursk direction in one day amounted to more than 300 servicemen, and over the entire period of its military operations to more than 14,000 soldiers. Fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces has been ongoing in the Kursk region since 06 August following a Ukrainian military incursion into Russia's border region. EPA/RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE/HANDOUT HANDOUT -- MANDATORY CREDIT -- BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
AA
MOSCA, 25 SET - Ogni "tentativo di costringere la Russia alla pace è un errore assolutamente fatale perché è impossibile costringere la Russia alla pace". Lo ha detto il portavoce del Cremlino, Dmitry Peskov, rispondendo alle dichiarazioni del presidente ucraino Volodymyr Zelensky al Consiglio di Sicurezza dell'Onu. Lo riferisce l'agenzia Interfax.
Argomenti