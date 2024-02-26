Cremlino, 'assurde accuse di pressioni su madre di Navalny'
epa11172912 A still image taken from handout video provided by the Navalny Team shows Lyudmila Navalnaya, the mother of late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny delivering a statement in Salekhard, Yamal-Nenets Region, Russia, 22 February 2024. In the video address, Lyudmila Navalnaya said she had been brought to a morgue where she signed a death certificate. Navalny's press secretary said a medical report presented to Lyudmila Navalnaya stated he died of natural causes. EPA/NAVALNY TEAM /HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
MOSCA, 26 FEB - Le accuse rivolte dalla famiglia di Alexei Navalny al Cremlino di avere fatto pressioni sulla madre dell'oppositore deceduto sono "assurde", ha affermato oggi il portavoce, Dmitry Peskov, citato dalla Tass.
