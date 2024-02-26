Cremlino, 'assurda chiusura inchiesta Danimarca su Nord Stream'
epa10213305 A handout photo made available by the Swedish Coast Guard and taken from the Swedish Coast Guard aircraft shows The big gas leak from Nord stream 1 in the Swedish economic zone in the Baltic Sea, Sweden, 28 September 2022 (issued 29 September 2022). Swedish coast guard on 29 September confirmed a fourth gas leak on the Nord Stream pipelines. EPA/SWEDISH COAST GUARD / HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT: SWEDISH COAST GUARD HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
AA
MOSCA, 26 FEB - Il portavoce del Cremlino, Dmitry Peskov, ha condannato come "assurda" la decisione della Danimarca che ha deciso di archiviare l'inchiesta sul sabotaggio al gasdotto Nord Stream nel settembre del 2022 nel Mar Baltico. Lo riferisce l'agenzia Interfax. Il sabotaggio è stato riconosciuto, ma l'inchiesta non continuerà, ha sottolineato Peskov.
