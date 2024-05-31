Cremlino, accuse contro Trump un complotto politico
epaselect epa07678896 US President Donald J. Trump (R) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) arrive on the first day of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, 28 June 2019. It is the first time Japan hosts a G20 summit. The summit gathers leaders from 19 countries and the European Union to discuss topics such as global economy, trade and investment, innovation and employment. EPA/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
AA
MOSCA, 31 MAG - Le accuse contro l'ex presidente Usa Donald Trump sono solo un complotto per eliminare i rivali politici ad ogni costo. Lo ha detto il Cremlino, citato dalla Tass.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti