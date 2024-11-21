Cpi, mandati di arresto per Netanyahu e Gallant
epa11689135 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C) speaks to Defense Minister Yoav Gallant (L) at the opening of the 25th Knesset session in Jerusalem, 28 October 2024. Israel opened its Knesset session marking the anniversary of the 'Swords of Iron' war, Israel's ground operations in the Gaza Strip. More than 43,000 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/DEBBIE HILL / POOL
AA
ROMA, 21 NOV - La Camera preliminare I della Corte penale internazionale ha emesso mandati di arresto per il premier israeliano Benyamin Netanyahu e l'ex ministro della Difesa Yoav Gallant nell'ambito della guerra a Gaza. La Camera ha emesso mandati di arresto per Netanyahu e Gallant "per crimini contro l'umanità e crimini di guerra commessi almeno dall'8 ottobre 2023 fino ad almeno il 20 maggio 2024, giorno in cui la Procura ha depositato le domande di mandato di arresto", riferisce una nota parlando di "un attacco diffuso e sistematico contro la popolazione civile di Gaza".
