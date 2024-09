Costruito un angolo di Luna in Europa, per lo spazio del futuro

epa11623788 German astronaut, Matthias Maurer, and french astronaut Thomas Pesquet are seen during a demonstration at the LUNA facility in Cologne, Germany, 25 September 2024. The German Aerospace Center (DLR) and the European Space Agency (ESA) are building LUNA, a pioneering facility at the Cologne-Porz site to prepare for future astronautical and robotic missions to the moon. EPA/Christopher Neundorf