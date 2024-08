Costa (Az), in 5 anni 4.368 innocenti in custodia cautelare

epa08624031 Hands of defendant Stephan Balliet in handcuffs during main trial of the terror attack in Halle, at the regional court in Magdeburg, Saxony-Anhalt, Germany, 25 August 2020. The suspect, a 27-year-old German Neo-Nazi named by the media as Stephan Balliet, went on rampage shooting and killed two people on 09 October 2019 in front of the synagogue and a Kebab shop in Halle during the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur. EPA/FILIP SINGER