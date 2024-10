Corvetta tedesca Unifil abbatte un drone che si avvicinava

epa05097013 German marines next to the corvette Ludwigshafen am Rhein which leaves for the European Union operation 'Eunavfor Med' in front of the Libyan coast at the German naval base in Warnemuende, Germany, 11 Janaury 2016. The corvette is the first one of its kind to participate in the operation which focusses on the fight against human traffickers and the rescue of refugees in distress at sea. EPA/BERND WUESTNECK