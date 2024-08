Cortei antirazzisti in città Gb, non c'è protesta ultradestra

epa11534970 Anti-racist protesters hold signs and placards as they gather in Brentford, west London, Britain, 07 August 2024. Further far-right protests are expected throughout Britain on the 07 August 2024. Violent demonstrations have been held by members of far-right groups across Britain following a fatal stabbing attack in Southport, in which three children were killed and eight more seriously injured along with two adults. EPA/NEIL HALL