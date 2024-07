Corte Tokyo, la legge sulle sterilizzazioni era incostituzionale

epa11377392 A maiko walks past a guard standing next to a private alley where access to tourists will be forbidden, in Gion district, Kyoto, western Japan, 29 May 2024. Gion, the famous Maiko and Geisha district of Kyoto, has begun to apply access restrictions on its streets in the face of overtourism, illustrating Japan's difficulties in dealing with the record number of foreign travelers that the country has been receiving in recent months. EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON