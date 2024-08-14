Corte thailandese destituisce il premier Thavisin

epa11547291 Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin speaks at a press conference after a weekly cabinet meeting at Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, 13 August 2024. Thailand's Constitutional Court is scheduled to deliver a verdict on August 14 in an ethics probe case that could lead to the dismissal of Prime Minister Srettha over allegations that he violated the Constitution by appointing a minister who served jail time in 2008 after being convicted of contempt of court. EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT