Corte thailandese destituisce il premier Thavisin
epa11547291 Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin speaks at a press conference after a weekly cabinet meeting at Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, 13 August 2024. Thailand's Constitutional Court is scheduled to deliver a verdict on August 14 in an ethics probe case that could lead to the dismissal of Prime Minister Srettha over allegations that he violated the Constitution by appointing a minister who served jail time in 2008 after being convicted of contempt of court. EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT
AA
ROMA, 14 AGO - La Corte costituzionale thailandese ha destituito il primo ministro Srettha Thavisin per aver nominato nel suo gabinetto un ex avvocato che in passato era stato incarcerato. Lo riporta la Bbc. La Corte ha stabilito che il signor Srettha ha violato le "regole etiche" con "l'ostentazione di un comportamento provocatorio". Srettha, 67 anni, al potere da meno di un anno, è il terzo primo ministro in 16 anni - ricorda l'emittente - ad essere rimosso dallo stesso tribunale. Sarà sostituito da un leader ad interim fino a quando il Parlamento thailandese non si riunirà per eleggere un nuovo primo ministro.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti