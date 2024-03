Corte Suprema con il Texas, ok arresti ed espulsioni di migranti

epa11198710 A TV camera records the US Supreme Court, where the high judges ruled unanimously that the 14th amendment´s insurrection clause will not prevent former US President Trump from appearing on Colorado´s election ballot in Washington, DC, USA, 04 March 2024. The ruling comes one day ahead of ‘Super Tuesday’, when Colorado, along with 14 other states, holds its primary election. Trump is running against Former South Carolina Governor Haley for the Republican presidential primary. EPA/JIM LO SCALZO