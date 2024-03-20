Corte d'appello congela legge del Texas sull'immigrazione
epa11087848 Migrants try to cross the border that divides Mexico from the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, 17 January 2024 (issued 18 January 2024). The Texas National Guard has blocked almost all of the land bordering Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, and El Paso, USA, so the US Border Patrol cannot reach the river to help the migrants, according to activists on the Mexican side of the border. The activists' alarms come days after early 13 January 2024 the National Immigration Institute of Mexico recovered the bodies of a woman and her two children who drowned while trying to cross the Rio Grande between Piedras Negras, Coahuila, and Eagle Pass, Texas. EPA/Luis Torres
AA
ROMA, 20 MAR - Una corte d'appello federale ha congelato la controversa legge sull'immigrazione del Texas, una delle più severe del suo genere emanate da uno stato americano in tempi moderni: lo riporta la Bbc. La decisione giunge poche ore dopo il via libera della Corte Suprema alla legge, che consentirebbe ai funzionari dello Stato di detenere e perseguire penalmente i migranti irregolari. La Corte Suprema aveva dato il suo nullaosta ieri sera con sei voti a favore e tre contrari, scatenando le critiche della Casa Bianca.
