Corsa al supermarket all'ora di Cupido per trovare anima gemella

epa11001262 View of a market with fresh food products in Teruel city, north-eastern Spain, 29 November 2023. Spain's Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 3.2 per cent in November, three tenths less than in the month of October, mainly due to the greater drops in the prices of fuel and tourist packages, as well as a lower increase in food and not alcoholic beverage prices compared to a year ago, Spanish National Institute of Statistics (INE) published on 29 November. EPA/ANTONIO GARCIA