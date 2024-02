Corea Sud, governo invita i medici in sciopero al dialogo

epa11186112 Doctors of Gyonggi-do medical association hold signs reading 'Stop Populism medical policy', during a protest against the government's medical policy, near the presidential office in Seoul, South Korea, 28 February 2024. South Korean hospitals earlier in February turned away patients and delayed surgeries, amid spiking tensions between doctors and the government over the latter's plan to increase the number of medical students. More than half of the country's 13,000 trainee doctors submitted their resignations on 20 February in protest of the plan, citing pay and overworking conditions. EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN