Corea Nord, stop temporaneo a invio di palloni al Sud
PECHINO, 02 GIU - La Corea del Nord ha detto che smetterà di inviare i palloncini pieni di spazzatura e letame verso la Corea del Sud, se Seul bloccherà i suoi attivisti nelle azioni di volantinaggio oltre confine anti-Pyongyang. Lo riferisce l'agenzia statale Kcna. "Sospenderemo temporaneamente l'azione di spargere la carta straccia oltre il confine: questo perché la nostra è una contromisura", riferisce la Kcna.
