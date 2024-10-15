Corea Nord, 'Seul pagherà a caro prezzo le sue incursioni'
epa07406043 Kim Yo Jong (C), sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, speaks with North Korean officials during a bilateral meeting with the chairwoman of Vietnam's National Assembly, at the National Assembly in Hanoi, Vietnam, 01 March 2019. Kim will have a long train ride home through China to think about what went wrong in his second summit with Donald Trump and how to keep it from reversing his gains of the past year. Others are not identified. EPA/SEONG JOON CHO / POOL
AA
PECHINO, 15 OTT - Kim Yo-jong, la potente sorella del leader nordcoreano Kim Jong-un, ha affermato di avere "prove evidenti" del coinvolgimento dei militari sudcoreani sul presunto caso dei droni che Seul avrebbe lanciato a ottobre per tre volte a Pyongyang, carichi di materiale della propaganda anti-regime. E' quanto riferisce l'agenzia statale Kcna. Secondo Kim Yo-jong il Sud "pagherà a caro prezzo per le sue incursioni".
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Condividi l'articolo
Iscriviti al canale WhatsApp del GdB e resta aggiornato
Argomenti