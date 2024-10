Corea Nord, esercito sudcoreano responsabile del lancio di droni

epa11659928 A handout photo made available by South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff, shows CCTV footage of North Korea's blowing up of part of the Gyeongui Line road, which connects the South's border city of Paju to the North's Kaesong, at around noon on 15 October 2024, in retaliation for the South's alleged drone provocations. EPA/South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff SOUTH KOREA OUTHANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES