Corea del Nord, 'fallito il lancio del razzo satellitare'

epa11349213 A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows a test fire of a tactical ballistic missile at an undisclosed location, North Korea, 17 May 2024 (issued 18 May 2024). According to KCNA, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the test fire of a tactical ballistic missile with a new autonomous navigation system on 17 May. EPA/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY