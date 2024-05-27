Corea del Nord, 'fallito il lancio del razzo satellitare'
epa11349213 A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows a test fire of a tactical ballistic missile at an undisclosed location, North Korea, 17 May 2024 (issued 18 May 2024). According to KCNA, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the test fire of a tactical ballistic missile with a new autonomous navigation system on 17 May. EPA/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY
PECHINO, 27 MAG - La Corea del Nord annuncia il fallimento del lancio del suo razzo spaziale satellitare a causa "di un'esplosione a mezz'aria durante la prima fase del volo". E' quanto riferisce Pyongyang, nel resoconto dell'agenzia sudcoreana Yonhap.
