Corea del Nord, campagna di disturbo sui segnali GPS

epa05244253 South Korean Public Safety Minister Park In-yong (R) is briefed on the operation of Global Positioning System (GPS) signals and radar aboard a maritime vessel off Taean, on the west coast of South Korea, 05 April 2016. According to media reports, the South Korean government suspects that North Korea has been disrupting GPS signals in South Korea, affecting hundreds of airplanes and vessels that rely on the system for navigation. EPA/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT