Copernicus, marzo 2024 il più caldo mai registrato

epa11222605 Closed ski lifts are seen at the ski resorts in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, 09 March 2024 (issued 15 March 2024). The Kranjska Gora ski resort in Slovenia was scheduled to host Men's Giant Slalom and Slalom World Cup races on 09 and 10 March respectively but the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) was forced to cancel the events due to a lack of snow. The Giant Slalom was cancelled 05 March due warm temperatures and the Slalom, re-scheduled to take place on 09 March, was called off on 06 March after heavy rainfall damaged what was left of the course and made the race impossible. Temperatures in Slovenia have risen by 1.5 degrees Celsius on average in less than 33 years, and February 2024 was the warmest February on record in Europe, according to ERA5 data collected by the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF). Every month since June 2024 was the warmest compared to the same month in the series, according to the latest Climate Bulletin of the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S). EPA/ANTONIO BAT