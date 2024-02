Conte, altre Regioni? Avanti con compagni affidabili

Giuseppe Conte, Alessandra Todde e Elly Schlein al quartier generale di Todde, Cagliari, 27 Febbraio 2024. // Giuseppe Conte, leader of 5 Star Movement, Alessandra Todde and Elly Schlein (secretary of the Democratic Party), Cagliari, 26 February 2024. The counting of ballots for the regional elections in Sardinia is still underway. At 7am on Tuesday, 1822 sections out of 1844 had been counted. In the lead is Alessandra Todde, supported by the Democratic Party and the 5 Star Movement with 330,619 votes (45.3%), followed by the centre-right candidate Paolo Truzzu with 327,695 votes (45 %). ANSA / Fabio Murru