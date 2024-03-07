Consigliere Kiev, non escluso obiettivo raid fosse Zelensky
epa11202344 A handout photo made available by the presidential press service shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (R) standing in front of children toys, which were brought by people at a site hit in a Russian drone attack on 02 March 2024, in Odesa, Ukraine, 06 March 2024. Twelve people died, including five children, and eight others were injured in the drone attack. The Greek prime minister arrived in Odesa to meet with top Ukrainian officials amid the Russian invasion. EPA/PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
AA
ROMA, 07 MAR - Non si può escludere che l'attacco missilistico russo di ieri a Odessa avesse come obiettivo le delegazioni di Volodymyr Zelensky o del primo ministro greco Kyriakos Mitsotakis. Lo ha detto alla Cnn Ihor Zhovkva, consigliere diplomatico senior ucraino, secondo quanto riportato dal Guardian. "Era davvero a meno di 500 metri da noi" e "non si può escludere che fosse diretto alla delegazione del mio presidente o alla delegazione degli ospiti stranieri", ha detto.
