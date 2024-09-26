Congresso Usa approva provvedimento per evitare lo shutdown
epa11624170 Visitors on a tour walk by Speaker of the House Mike Johnson's office in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 25 September 2024. The Congress and Senate will vote later in the day on a spending bill that will fund federal agencies through 20 December and avert a possible partial government shutdown. EPA/SHAWN THEW
NEW YORK, 25 SET - Il Congresso evita lo shutdown. La Camera e il Senato hanno approvato un provvedimento per finanziare il governo fino al 20 dicembre. La misura sbarca ora sul tavolo di Joe Biden per la firma.
