Congo, 'malattia in area remota, si può contenere'

epa11582911 A medical personnel walks among Mpox patients at the Kavumu hospital in Karanrhada, Kamavu, South Kivu province, Democratic Republic of Congo, 03 September 2024. According to UNICEF, the Democratic Republic of Congo reports the highest number of cases, with over 18,000 suspected infections and 629 fatalities, 463 of them children. The World Health Organization (WHO) director-general on 14 August declared the ongoing outbreaks of mpox in Congo and elsewhere in Africa a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC). Mpox causes fever, rash, and lesions all over the body, severe headaches, and fatigue. EPA/MICHAEL LUNANGA