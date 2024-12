Confindustria AA, Cro Aviano resti strategica per Fvg e Italia

epa09678263 A handout photo made available by Campus CRO Aviano shows the entrance of Campus CRO in Aviano, Nothern Italy, 11 January 2022. European Parliament President David Sassoli has died at the age of 65 early morning on 11 January his spokesman, Roberto Cuillo, announced on Twitter. Sassoli passed away at an oncological centre in Aviano, in the northeastern province of Pordenone, after being hospitalized on December 26 with serious complications related to an immune-system dysfunction. EPA/CAMPUS CRO AVIANO HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES