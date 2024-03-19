Confermata la sostituzione del capo della Marina russa
epa09889565 A handout still image taken from a video footage made available 18 February 2022 by the press service of the Russian Defence Ministry shows Russian Navy missile cruiser 'Moskva' participating in exercise in the Black Sea off the coast of Crimea, 18 February 2022. The Black Sea fleet's flagship, the RTS Moskva, was damaged after ammunition on board the vessel caught fire, according to Russian state media citing the Defence Ministry. EPA/RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY/HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT / BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
MOSCA, 19 MAR - E' stata confermata in Russia la rimozione del comandante della Marina militare, Nikolai Yevmenov, dopo una serie di attacchi ucraini con droni contro le navi russe nel Mar Nero. L'ammiraglio Alexander Moiseev è stato presentato oggi come nuovo comandante ad interim durante una cerimonia in una base di sottomarini a Kronstadt, secondo quanto riferisce la Tass.
