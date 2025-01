Confermata la custodia cautelare per il tycoon Benko

epa11849541 The Vienna Regional Court in Vienna, Austria, 24 January 2025. The Vienna Regional Criminal Court is expected to decide on the request made by the Economic and Corruption Prosecutor's Office (WKStA) to hold Austrian businessman Rene Benko in pre-trial detention. Austrian tycoon Rene Benko, founder of the Signa group, was arrested on 23 January over suspected fraud. EPA/MAX SLOVENCIK