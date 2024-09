Con 10.328 incendi per l'Amazzonia è l'agosto peggiore di sempre

epa11567966 A firefighter from the Brasilia Environmental Institute (IBRAM) works to extinguish a forest fire in the Burle Marx Ecological Park, in Brasilia, Brazil, 27 August 2024. A Brazilian Supreme Court judge ordered the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to deploy, within 15 days, the 'largest contingent' of military and police to combat the wave of fires in the Pantanal and the Amazon. EPA/Andre Borges