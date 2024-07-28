'Completamente riparati' i danni di sabotaggio ferrovia Francia

epa11496917 Stranded passengers wait inside Gare du Nord station in Paris, France, 26 July 2024. France's high speed rail network TGV was severely disrupted on 26 July following a 'massive attack', according to train operator SNCF, just hours before the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic games. French Transport Minister Patrice Vergriete condemned 'these criminal actions' saying that they would 'seriously disrupt traffic' until this weekend. Around 800,000 passengers are expected to be affected over the weekend. EPA/RITCHIE B. TONGO