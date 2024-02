Commissario Ue, possibile riaprire atti di base della Pac

epa11151458 European Commissioner in charge of Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski at the start of the European Commission weekly college meeting in Brussels, Belgium, 14 February 2024. Numerous prominent figures in Polish and European politics, including chairman of his own Party Law and Justice (PIS) Jaros?aw Kaczynski, urged Poland's EU agriculture commissioner to step down, amidst a surge of farmers' protests sweeping across Europe in response to EU climate policies. EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET