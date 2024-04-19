Comandante iraniano, 'nessun danno nell'attacco notturno'

epa03004275 A view of uranium conversion plant in the city of Isfahan central Iran, 15 November 2011. Reports state that hundreds of students on 15 November 2011 formed a human chain around the uranium conversion plant in Isfahan, central Iran. The initiative came after the latest report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) accusing Iran of using its nuclear technology to make atomic warheads and threats by Israel to attack the Islamic state‘s nuclear sites. The human chain protests are a symbolic gesture by the students‘ organization of Isfahan universities, showing that Iranians were ready to sacrifice their lives if the nuclear sites were attacked by Israel. EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH