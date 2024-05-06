Columbia University ha annullato la cerimonia delle lauree

epaselect epa11313243 A student holds a sign expressing disapproval of having police on campus, outside Columbia University campus, in New York, USA, 01 May 2024. A university spokesperson said the New York Police Department (NYPD) came to campus on 30 April night, where they detained dozens of protestors and cleared the encampment, at the request of the University. The University also asked for a continued police presence for at least few weeks. EPA/SARAH YENESEL