Columbia University chiude ingressi al campus tranne uno
epa11309213 Pro-Palestinian protestors near the outside gate protest with students on Columbia University's campus past the 2 pm deadline given by university officials in New York, New York, USA, 29 April 2024. Students were warned that they would face immediate suspension if they did not leave the encampment by 2 pm on 29 April. Students have been protesting the university's investments in Israel and showing their support for Palestine for two weeks, also inspiring other students nationwide to do the same. EPA/SARAH YENESEL
AA
NEW YORK, 30 APR - La Columbia University ha chiuso tutti gli ingressi al campus tranne il cancello della 116 strada su Amsterdam Avenue. L'ateneo ha annunciato che limiterà l'accesso al campus di Morningside Heights ai soli studenti che vivono nei sette dormitori nel campus e ai dipendenti addetti ai servizi essenziali. La decisione è stata presa dopo l'occupazione nella notte di Hamilton Hall. La maggioranza degli studenti di Columbia abita in dormitori e appartamenti di proprietà dell'università fuori dal campus.
