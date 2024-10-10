Colpite due basi Unifil italiane, distrutte le telecamere
epa11566892 Vehicles of the United Nations Interim Forces in Lebanon (UNIFIL) patrol near the Lebanon-Israel border, at Marjayoun area in southern Lebanon, 27 August 2024. Hezbollah announced in a statement on 25 August that the group launched an aerial operation with numerous drones targeting Israeli territory as the 'phase one' of a retaliatory attack for the killing of senior Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr on 30 July in Beirut. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said some 100 fighter jets struck and destroyed thousands of Hezbollah rocket launcher barrels, aimed for immediate fire toward northern and central Israel. EPA/STR
AA
ROMA, 10 OTT - Alcune telecamere che si trovano negli avamposti italiani di due basi di Unifil sono state distrutte da colpi di armi portatili. L'episodio - a quanto apprende l'ANSA - sarebbe avvenuto alla base di Naqura, dove il luogo sarebbe stato preso di mira dall'esercito israeliano. Secondo quanto riferiscono le fonti, non ci sono militari italiani tra i feriti.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Condividi l'articolo
Argomenti