Colloqui tra Macron e Bayrou, 'ultimi aggiustamenti per governo'
epa11785909 French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou (C) attends a meeting with the President of the French National Assembly, the Senate President, and party leaders excluding La France Insoumise (LFI) and the Rassemblement National party (RN) to finalize his government formation at the Hotel Matignon in Paris, France, 19 December 2024.Â EPA/JULIEN DE ROSA / POOL MAXPPP OUT
(ANSA-AFP) - PARIGI, 22 DIC - Il presidente francese Emmanuel Macron e il premier incaricato François Bayrou si sono parlati due volte oggi. Lo rende noto l'entourage del primo ministro aggiungendo che Bayrou "sta facendo gli ultimi aggiustamenti" per la formazione del governo. (ANSA-AFP).
