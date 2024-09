Cnn, 'violente proteste in Pakistan dopo la morte di Nasrallah'

epa11632342 Supporters of Shi'ite Muslims organization Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslameen (MWM), hold pictures of late Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, during an anti-Israel protest in Islamabad, Pakistan, 29 September 2024. The Israeli army (Tsahal) said on 28 September 2024 on X (formerly Twitter) that Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was killed in an overnight strike on Beirut. Hezbollah confirmed the death of Nasrallah in a statement on 28 September 2024. EPA/SOHAIL SHAHZAD