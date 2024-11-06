Giornale di Brescia
Cnn, Trump vince anche in Georgia

epa11704467 People attend a 2024 US election watch party hosted by the American Chamber of Commerce in Australia, at the Hawthorn Hotel, Melbourne, Australia, 06 November 2024. Americans will pick either Vice President Kamala Harris or former president Donald Trump as the US election campaign comes to a head. EPA/JAMES ROSS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
Donald Trump vince anche la Georgia, uno degli stati in bilico, che assegna al repubblicano 16 grandi elettori. Lo riferisce la Cnn.

