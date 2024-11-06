Cnn, Trump vince anche in Georgia
epa11704467 People attend a 2024 US election watch party hosted by the American Chamber of Commerce in Australia, at the Hawthorn Hotel, Melbourne, Australia, 06 November 2024. Americans will pick either Vice President Kamala Harris or former president Donald Trump as the US election campaign comes to a head. EPA/JAMES ROSS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
AA
Donald Trump vince anche la Georgia, uno degli stati in bilico, che assegna al repubblicano 16 grandi elettori. Lo riferisce la Cnn.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Condividi l'articolo
Iscriviti al canale WhatsApp del GdB e resta aggiornato