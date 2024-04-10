Cnn, sparatoria a Philadelphia in mezzo alla folla
epa10725053 Police tape is placed at the scene of a mass shooting in the Kingsessing section of South Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA, 03 July 2023. Four people were killed and two others injured by a suspect who police placed into custody after capturing him wearing a bulletproof vest and carrying multiple weapons, according to the Philadelphia Police Department. EPA/TRACIE VAN AUKEN
AA
WASHINGTON, 10 APR - Sparatoria in mezzo ad una grande folla a Philadelphia. Lo riporta la Cnn, riferendo che la polizia è intervenuta per rispondere. Non ci sono altri dettagli per ora.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti