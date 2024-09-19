Cnn,Netanyahu non incontrerà Biden durante l'Assemblea Onu
epaselect epa11584923 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a press conference for the international media at the Government Press office in Jerusalem, 04 September 2024. The Israeli Prime Minister said that in order prevent Hamas from rearming , Israel 'must have control' over Philadelphi Corridor, a narrow strip of land along the border between the Gaza Strip and Egypt. EPA/ABIR SULTAN EPA POOL
AA
NEW YORK, 19 SET - Il premier israeliano Benjamin Netanyahu non incontrerà Joe Biden durante la sua visita a New York per l'assemblea dell'Onu. Lo riporta Cnn citando alcune fonti.
