Cnn, Melania Trump alla convention repubblicana

epaselect epa06689317 US President Donald J. Trump (R) and First Lady Melania Trump (2L) with French President Emmanuel Macron (2R) and his wife Brigitte Macron (L) during an arrival ceremony at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 24 April 2018. President Macron will be in DC for three days for a state visit at the White House and an address to a joint session of Congress on 25 April. EPA/ERIK S. LESSER